BRUSSELS Oct 9 Belgium's Fagron,
which makes custom medicines for pharmacies and hospitals, said
on Friday its revenue, adjusted for acquisitions, fell in the
third quarter of 2015, as a change in U.S. reimbursement
policies weighed on its results.
Removing the positive effect of acquisitions, revenue fell
3.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, a sharp
slowdown from the 8.5 percent growth in the first half of 2015.
Fagron said this was because of a change in reimbursement
policies in the United States for non-sterile preparations. The
group added that the weak Brazilian real also weighed on
results.
The company, which changed its name from Arseus at the end
of last year, said last week that it had been approached for a
potential takeover.
On Friday it added that it had allowed some potential buyers
to look into its books ahead of preparing a binding offer.
"All parties in the process are respected, credible and
reputable international organisations," Fagron added.
Fagron reiterated the downgraded outlook it gave last week,
expecting 2015 revenue of between 470 million and 480 million
euros and core profit (REBITDA) of between 105 million and 115
million euros.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anand Basu)