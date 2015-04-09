BRUSSELS, April 9 Pharmaceutical compounding group Fagron is in talks to make acquisitions in Europe, the United States and Brazil, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

The group, which sells in ingredients to pharmacists to make bespoke medicines, announced no acquisitions in the first quarter.

"That doesn't mean I'm not regularly in the plane to look at acquisitions. We have a few in the pipeline." Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren told Reuters.

"We're looking at acquisitions in the United States and Europe for Fagron Compounding Services and Europe and Brazil for Fagron Compounding Essentials," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the group said sales in the first quarter increased by 29.8 percent from last year to 117.8 million euros ($126.92 million). (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)