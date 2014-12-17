BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Fair Value REIT AG :
* Announces new major shareholder
* H.F.S. secondary market funds sold indirectly held blocks of shares of around 29.5 percent of voting rights in Fair Value REIT-AG to three special purpose vehicles fully controlled by Obotritia Capital
* According to understanding of Management Board, Obotritia Capital plans a medium- to long-term investment in Fair Value, and has not stated any intentions to take over company
* Is now heading towards sustainable growth via acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans Further company coverage: