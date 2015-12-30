Dec 29 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
said on Tuesday it received a revised offer from the
Party G Group, with new terms on termination fees in the event
that the deal fails to win regulatory approvals.
Party G Group has been identified by a source familiar with
the matter as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China
Resources Holdings.
The price under the revised offer is unchanged from Party
G's prior offer of Dec. 8, at $21.70 a share in cash.
Fairchild's board has accepted a $20 per share offer from ON
Semiconductor Corp. (1.usa.gov/1MFRWJm)
Fairchild said Party G would now pay it a $200 million
reverse breakup fee in case of failure to obtain the required
regulatory approvals, $20 million more than ON Semiconductors'
termination fee.
Additionally, Fairchild said failure to get clearance from
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States would
trigger the payment of a $108 million reverse termination fee by
Party G.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru,
Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)