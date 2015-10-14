Oct 14 Fairchild Semiconductor Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to find a buyer and is in talks with companies including ON Semiconductor Corp and Infineon Technologies AG, Bloomberg reported.

No deal is assured and a transaction isn't imminent, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1LaZxCm)

Fairchild was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)