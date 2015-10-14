(Adds Goldman and Fairchild declining to comment, updates
shares to close)
Oct 14 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to find a buyer
and is in talks with companies including ON Semiconductor Corp
and Infineon Technologies AG, Bloomberg
reported.
Fairchild's shares rose as much as 23.6 percent to $17.48 on
Wednesday, giving the company a market value of more than $2
billion.
No deal is assured and a transaction isn't imminent,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1LaZxCm)
Fairchild and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. ON
Semiconductor and Infineon were not immediately available for
comment.
There have been a number of deals in the semiconductor
industry this year as companies look to cut costs and expand
their offerings.
Intel Corp agreed in June to buy Altera Corp
for $16.7 billion, while Avago Technologies Ltd
said in May that it would buy Broadcom Corp
for $37 billion.
Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor agreed
last month to buy U.S. peer Atmel Corp for about $4.6
billion. Last year in August, Germany's Infineon announced its
largest ever acquisition when it said it would buy U.S.-based
International Rectifier for about $3 billion.
Fairchild, which makes chips for power management as well as
home appliances, cars, cloud computing and consumer electronics,
had about 115.4 million shares outstanding as of July 26.
The company reported smaller-than-expected quarterly profit
and revenue in July, hurt by weak demand from makers of mobile
handsets and appliances.
Fairchild shares closed up 15.6 percent at $16.35 on
Wednesday. ON Semiconductor closed up 7.1 percent at $10.74.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Alan John Koshy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)