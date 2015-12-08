Dec 8 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said it received an unsolicited proposal to buy the company for about $2.46 billion.

The unsolicited cash offer of $21.70 per share is a 11.1 percent premium to Fairchild's Monday close and is higher than ON Semiconductor Corp's offer of $20 per share.

In November, ON Semiconductor said it would buy Fairchild for $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)