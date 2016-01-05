Jan 4 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
is planning to say that the revised takeover proposal by
a group led by China Resources Holdings Co and Hua Capital
Management could be a superior offer, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1JqEgaf)
An announcement could be expected as soon as Tuesday,
Bloomberg said, citing sources.
Fairchild said last week that it received a revised offer
from Party G Group for $21.70 a share in cash.
Party G Group was identified as China Resources
Microelectronics, a unit of China Resources Holdings, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.
Reuters could not immediately reach Fairchild Semiconductor
International Inc, China Resources Holdings Co and Hua Capital
Management for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Sneha Johny in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)