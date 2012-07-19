(Corrects figure in 8th paragraph to 12.6 percent, clarifies later stake increase)

MELBOURNE, July 19 Australian publisher Fairfax announced Jack Cowin has joined its board, a welcome move for top shareholder Gina Rinehart, as Cowin supports the push by Australia's richest woman for Fairfax board seats.

Cowin already sits on the board of TV broadcaster Ten Network in which Rinehart has a 10 percent stake.

Rinehart, a mining magnate with a fortune of more than $18 billion according to Forbes, had been seeking as many as three seats on the Fairfax board. Talks have stalled in part over the company's charter of editorial independence and governance principles, which Rinehart has so far refused to sign.

Cowin has indicated he supports Rinehart's push, telling local radio in recent weeks that "the Fairfax board should have the right to change the editorial direction of the company if it would increase profit".

Fairfax Chairman Roger Corbett, in announcing Cowin's appointment on Thursday, said it was not connected to talks with Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

"Mr Cowin joins the Board as an independent director and on the same basis as all other directors," Corbett said.

One shareholder who declined to be named said: "He's a very experienced business guy and he's got media experience". He added Cowin would "not hurt" Rinehart's pursuit of board seats.

Rinehart bought an initial 12.6 percent stake in Fairfax at around 81-82 cents per share in February and later increased the stake to 18.7 percent. She cut her holding to about 15 percent this month after earlier threatening to dump her strategic stake unless she was given board representation.

Fairfax and News Corp are battling weak sales by overhauling newspapers, expanding online and cutting jobs.

Rinehart says she wants to be regarded as a white knight but has so far met media resistance and government concern over any attempt to "buy influence", particularly as she opposes the government's new mining tax which came into effect July 1.

Fairfax shares slid to a record low of A$0.53 on June 28, and last traded up 0.3 percent at A$0.567. Shares in Ten were up 1 percent at A$0.495. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Michael Perry and Paul Tait)