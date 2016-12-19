Dec 18 Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd said on Sunday they agreed to merge in a $4.9 bln cash-and-stock deal, according to a joint news release.

The offer with dividend amounted to $54 per share for Allied World, or an 18 percent premium above the insurance company's closing price on Friday, the release said.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)