Feb 18 Fairfax Holdings reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped partly by an increase in underwriting revenue.

Net income rose to $133.1 million, or $4.10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $23.7 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net premiums written at Fairfax, led by well-known contrarian investor Prem Watsa, rose 25.7 percent to $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)