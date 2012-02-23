MELBOURNE Feb 23 Australia's Fairfax Media Ltd said it is delighted billionaire Gina Rinehart has joined its share registry and has no concerns over the change.

"I don't have any concerns about that whatsoever. We're delighted that Gina Rinehart is on the register," Chief Executive Greg Hywood told media on Thursday.

"It's really a testimony to her confidence in the future that she's invested in us," he said.

Australia's richest woman, Rinehart holds around 12 percent of Fairfax. She also acquired a 10 percent stake in television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings and later secured a seat on the board, leading to speculation she may also be seeking a board seat at Fairfax. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)