MELBOURNE Feb 23 Australia's Fairfax
Media Ltd said it is delighted billionaire Gina
Rinehart has joined its share registry and has no concerns over
the change.
"I don't have any concerns about that whatsoever. We're
delighted that Gina Rinehart is on the register," Chief
Executive Greg Hywood told media on Thursday.
"It's really a testimony to her confidence in the future
that she's invested in us," he said.
Australia's richest woman, Rinehart holds around 12 percent
of Fairfax. She also acquired a 10 percent stake in television
broadcaster Ten Network Holdings and later secured a
seat on the board, leading to speculation she may also be
seeking a board seat at Fairfax.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)