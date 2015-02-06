(Recasts with Rinehart and Fairfax comments)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Feb 6 Australian mining billionaire Gina
Rinehart, the country's richest person, said she has sold her
stake of nearly 15 percent in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media
Ltd, citing "a series of bad decisions made by the
leadership team".
Rinehart, Fairfax's biggest shareholder, sold her entire
14.99 percent stake in the A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) company
to Morgan Stanley for A$352 million in after-hours trading on
Friday, a source close to Rinehart told Reuters.
Morgan Stanley was then trying to re-sell the shares late on
Friday. The investment bank did not return calls requesting
comment.
In a statement, John Klepec, chief development officer of
Rinehart's privately-held Hancock Prospecting, said the company
sold out because "the senior leadership of Fairfax Media has no
workable plan to revitalise the company and address the
declining business and circulation numbers".
"A series of bad decisions made by the leadership team has
instead increased the number of publication errors and reduced
the company's performance to cover news to standards expected to
maintain the credibility of some of the oldest and finest
newspaper mastheads in the country," Klepec said.
Fairfax publishes some of Australia's best-selling
newspapers, including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The
Australian Financial Review.
Klepec added that if the Fairfax leadership changes, "we may
consider a future role in the company".
Rinehart sold her shares at A$0.87, compared to the stock's
closing price of A$0.96, the source said.
A Fairfax spokesman did not immediately comment on Klepec's
statement. He earlier declined to comment on the sale but said
"we expect Mrs Rinehart's investment in Fairfax has been one of
her better media investments", a reference to her stake in
struggling television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd
.
Rinehart, who inherited iron ore mines in resources-rich
Western Australia state and then rode the commodities boom to
briefly become the world's richest woman, has been Fairfax's top
shareholder since staging a share raid in 2012.
That purchase stoked speculation Rinehart was considering a
full takeover of the company although no bid was ever reported.
The stake sale comes after a halving of iron ore prices
since mid-2014 that has forced many Australian mining firms to
dramatically rein in spending.
Fairfax shares ended at their highest close since June 10
2014, in line with a 12th day of gains on the broad market.
($1 = 1.2773 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Muralikumar Anantharaman)