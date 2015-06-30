SYDNEY, June 30 Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey on Tuesday won a defamation case against Fairfax Media Ltd after successfully arguing that his reputation had been damaged by a newsstand poster and tweets that questioned his integrity.

Hockey began legal proceedings against Fairfax in May 2014 following the publication of an article by the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age newspapers centring on his connection to the Liberal Party's fundraising group.

A poster headline and tweets reading "Treasurer for sale" had implied that he could be bought by political donors, Hockey's lawyers said.

As part of the ruling, Hockey will receive A$200,000 ($153,400) in damages. ($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ryan Woo)