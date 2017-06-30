FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
Wimbledon
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
Asia
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 30, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

Hellman & Friedman did not meet bid deadline for Australia's Fairfax Media -source

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Fairfax, Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, is subject to a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital . Fairfax shares tumbled more than 8 percent towards the market close. A Fairfax spokesman was not immediately reachable for a comment.

Hellman & Friedman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.