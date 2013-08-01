EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects currency throughout to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars)
TORONTO Aug 1 Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss due to losses on its bond portfolio.
The Toronto-based company posted a net loss of $157.8 million, or $8.55 a share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a year-before profit of $93.7 million, or $3.79 a share.
The result was due to a $415.7 million net loss on investments, particularly unrealized losses on bonds. That compared with a year-before gain on investments of $71.5 million. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has