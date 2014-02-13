* Company loses as maintains equity hedges in strong market
* Fairfax CEO Watsa has hedged stock portfolio since 2010
TORONTO Feb 13 Fairfax Financial Corp,
the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by veteran
investor Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it had a loss in the
fourth quarter, as its equity hedges lost money in a strong
market.
The Toronto-based company said it had a net loss of $5.5
million, or a loss of 98 cents a share, in the fourth quarter.
That compared with a profit of $406.4 million, or $18.82 a
share, a year ago.
Fairfax, which has hedged its stock portfolio since 2010,
lost a net $329.1 million on investments as losses on the equity
hedges more than offset gains on equity holdings.
Fairfax Chief Executive Watsa said in a statement that the
stock portfolio continues to be fully hedged, and that he
expected unrealized losses to reverse in the future.
Since taking over the company in 1985, Watsa has built a
reputation as a shrewd investor with moves such as betting
against the U.S. housing market and then reaping huge profits
when the market collapsed five years ago.
The company's latest big bet has been on hard-hit smartphone
market BlackBerry Ltd. Fairfax is the top shareholder in
the company.