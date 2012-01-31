SYDNEY Feb 1 Gina Rinehart, Australia's richest woman, is seeking to increase her stake in the nation's largest private media group Fairfax Holdings, newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Broker Morgan Stanley approached investors after the market closed on Tuesday, offering to buy up to 9.9 percent of the shares at 81.8 Australian cents, reported the Australian Financial Review, which is owned by Fairfax.

If successful, the A$192 million ($204 million) purchase would give mining-magnate Rinehart a 14 percent stake in the media group, it said. ($1 = 0.9410 Australian dollars) (Reported by Cecile Lefort)