SYDNEY Feb 1 Gina Rinehart, Australia's
richest woman, is seeking to increase her stake in the nation's
largest private media group Fairfax Holdings, newspapers
reported on Wednesday.
Broker Morgan Stanley approached investors after the market
closed on Tuesday, offering to buy up to 9.9 percent of the
shares at 81.8 Australian cents, reported the Australian
Financial Review, which is owned by Fairfax.
If successful, the A$192 million ($204 million) purchase
would give mining-magnate Rinehart a 14 percent stake in the
media group, it said.
($1 = 0.9410 Australian dollars)
(Reported by Cecile Lefort)