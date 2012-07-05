* Sale would reduce Rinehart stake to around 15 pct

SYDNEY, July 5 Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has cut her stake in Fairfax Media to about 15 percent, selling a $50 million stake in the Australian publishing company on Thursday after failing to win a seat on the board.

A line of 86.5 million shares in Fairfax worth about A$50 million ($51 million) changed hands late in the session, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Dealers and local media reported the sale, representing close to 3.7 percent of the publisher of the Australian Financial Review and the Sydney Morning Herald, was undertaken by Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Hancock was not immediately available for comment.

Hancock last week said it might sell down its near-19 percent stake if Fairfax's chairman continued to deny it representation on the board.

Rinehart, the world's second-richest woman with a fortune of more than $18 billion according to Forbes, had been seeking as many as three seats on the board of the publisher after increasing her stake last month.

However, Fairfax Chairman Roger Corbett said the board could not reach an agreement with Rinehart over the company's charter of editorial independence and governance principles.

Rinehart is a strong critic of Australia's Labor government and its controversial mining and carbon taxes, and concerns about her seeking to influence editorial direction have sparked outrage from journalists, politicians and other shareholders.

"The two most likely or potential strategies are that Mrs Rinehart is looking to quit her position entirely or, possibly more likely, it's just a strategic play in the overall game to increase her pressure on the board," said Ric Spooner, a market strategist at CMC markets.

Fairfax and other Australian media groups are struggling with a seismic shift in the industry, with advertising revenue fragmenting as traditional print and free-to-air television is challenged by online and pay-TV options.

Rinehart bought an initial 21 percent stake in Fairfax at around 81-82 cents per share in February.

Shares in Fairfax closed little changed at 58.5 cents. ($1 = 0.9730 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)