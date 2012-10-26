* Value investor remains concerned about economy
* Fairfax took investment loss due to stock hedges
* Watsa sees benefits ahead from being conservative
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Oct 26 Prem Watsa, investment guru and
chief executive of Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd, said
on Friday the time is not right to undo Fairfax's equity hedges
even as the insurance company loses money due to recent strong
stock markets.
Watsa, who made billions for Fairfax by correctly calling
the 2008 financial crisis, fully hedged the company's equity
exposure in 2010 in anticipation of a prolonged market funk.
His strategy has led to choppy quarterly results for Fairfax as
markets have fluctuated.
Indeed, strong markets during the third quarter led the
insurer to take a $23.6 million net investment loss, the company
reported late on Thursday, although it posted an overall profit
due to robust insurance underwriting results.
But Watsa, whose value investing approach has earned him
comparisons to Warren Buffett, said chasing investments that
have performed well, or "reaching for yield", would be a
mistake.
"Right now it's very important not to reach for yield,
because if you do reach for yield, if you put money into the
stock market at these prices, you could suffer permanent
losses," he said on a conference call to discuss the company's
results.
"We'll take temporary losses, but we don't like taking
permanent losses."
Fairfax's main business is property and casualty insurance,
but the company's fortunes tend to rise and fall with Watsa's
management of its investment portfolio.
Fairfax, which is Research In Motion's largest
shareholder with a 9.9 percent stake, posted a profit of $34.6
million in the third quarter, down sharply from a profit of
$973.9 million a year earlier, when the results were goosed by a
$1.6 billion gain on investments.
That gain was thanks to the strong performance of the
company's hedges against a double-digit stock market decline.
That result was followed by a net loss of $771.5 million in
the fourth quarter of last year, when markets reversed and the
company took an investment loss.
The uneven performance has weighed on the company's shares,
pulling them down 16 percent year to date. Fairfax stock was
down 0.7 percent at C$367.20 on the Toronto Stock Exchange at
midday on Friday.
Watsa, who has long asserted that the company focuses on the
long-term rather than quarterly results, said he's still
concerned about the economies of North America and Europe, and
he feels there is a large disconnect between economic
fundamentals and market valuations.
"We feel very good where we are in terms of our
underwriting and I must say, our investment positions, even
though we're not making money for our shareholders. Our company
is poised to reap the benefits of being conservative," he said.
Fairfax ended the quarter with about $8 billion in cash and
short-term investments, or about one-third of its investment
portfolio.