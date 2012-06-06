MELBOURNE, June 7 The board of Fairfax Media is considering a further writedown to the value of its newspapers as its traditional publishing sales decline, The Australian newspaper said on Thursday.

Board members at Fairfax, publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review and The Age, privately acknowledge the company needs to reconsider the values ascribed to mastheads on the balance sheet as it pushes hard to restructure towards digital, the article said, without naming its source.

Fairfax wrote down the value of its assets in August last year by A$650 million, and market analysts were increasingly eyeing another possible writedown, it said.

Citigroup had downgraded the value of the company's goodwill and intangibles in the 2012 financial year to A$4.98 billion ($4.92 billion) from A$5.26 billion in the previous fiscal year, it said.

Shares in Fairfax ended Wednesday at a record closing low of A$0.58. It traded above A$1 in June last year.

($1 = 1.0113 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)