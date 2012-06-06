MELBOURNE, June 7 The board of Fairfax Media
is considering a further writedown to the value of its
newspapers as its traditional publishing sales decline, The
Australian newspaper said on Thursday.
Board members at Fairfax, publisher of The Sydney Morning
Herald, Australian Financial Review and The Age, privately
acknowledge the company needs to reconsider the values ascribed
to mastheads on the balance sheet as it pushes hard to
restructure towards digital, the article said, without naming
its source.
Fairfax wrote down the value of its assets in August last
year by A$650 million, and market analysts were increasingly
eyeing another possible writedown, it said.
Citigroup had downgraded the value of the company's goodwill
and intangibles in the 2012 financial year to A$4.98 billion
($4.92 billion) from A$5.26 billion in the previous fiscal year,
it said.
Shares in Fairfax ended Wednesday at a record closing low of
A$0.58. It traded above A$1 in June last year.
($1 = 1.0113 Australian dollars)
