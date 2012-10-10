Oct 10 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd on Wednesday sold C$200 million ($204 million) of 10-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 5.84 percent notes, due Oct. 14, 2022, were priced at 99.963 to yield 5.845 percent, or 403.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the bookrunning manager for the sale.