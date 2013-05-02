* Insurer posts profit despite expectations of loss
* Underwriting, investment gains, drive results
* CEO Watsa maintains equity hedges
TORONTO, May 2 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by
investment guru Prem Watsa, unexpectedly rebounded to a profit
in the first quarter, helped by strong underwriting results and
investment gains.
The Toronto-based company said on Thursday it earned $161.6
million, or $7.12 a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared
with a year-before loss of $2.6 million, or 76 cents a share.
Analysts had expected Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd to post
a loss of 5 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit from Fairfax's insurance and reinsurance
operations rose to $158.1 million from $102.1 million.
Investment gains were $9.4 million, compared with a year-before
loss of $40.9 million.
Fairfax Chief Executive Officer Watsa hedged the company's
stock portfolio in 2010, convinced that global equity markets
had further to fall, and he said in a statement on Thursday the
company is not altering its position.
"We are maintaining our defensive equity hedges as we remain
concerned about the financial markets and the economic outlook,"
he said.
Shares of Fairfax rose C$5.69 to C$408.49 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday. The results were released after
markets closed.