NEW YORK Oct 6 Star manager Bruce Berkowitz's
Fairholme Capital Management LLC is opening up its
nine-month-old hedge fund to institutional investors, The Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Launched on Jan. 1 by Miami-based Fairholme, the Fairholme
Partnership LP hedge fund has grown to $140 million largely
through investments by Berkowitz and his employees, according to
the newspaper.
Berkowitz is now looking for institutional investors to put
money into the fund, with hopes that it will grow to $1 billion
in assets in a year, according to the Journal.
Institutional investors must put at least $5 million into
the fund and agree to keep their money in the portfolio for one,
three or five years, according to the report.