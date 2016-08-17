(Adds details from the letter, share price)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 17 Hedge fund Maglan Capital
demanded on Wednesday that telecom carrier FairPoint
Communications remove four board members, stepping up
pressure on a company whose shares it believes could trade 70
percent above their current value.
In a letter sent to the board and FairPoint Chief Executive
Paul Sunu and seen by Reuters, the hedge fund's two founders
said they wanted board members Dennis Austin, Michael Mahoney,
David Treadwell and Wayne Wilson to "immediately tender their
resignations" and warned they would push for a special meeting
if no action was taken.
Maglan, which owns 7.5 percent of the Charlotte, North
Carolina-based company, said directors had not purchased their
own shares even as the stock price tumbled recently, suggesting
"a complacent Board that is misaligned with the interests of
shareholders."
The hedge fund said it did not think those four board
members were "critical to the board in any way."
FairPoint, like its competitors, has come under pressure as
customers switch to cellphones from landlines.
Maglan had already asked the company to establish a share
repurchase plan, appoint a board member selected by Maglan and
form a special committee to consider strategic alternatives. On
Wednesday, Maglan's David Tawil and Steven Azarbad escalated
their pressure by saying they would call for a special meeting
to push the directors out if they did not leave on their own.
"We strongly urge you to reconsider your uncooperative and
non-constructive approach and instead, immediately engage with
us to implement meaningful steps to enhance shareholder value,"
the pair said.
Less than three weeks ago, when Maglan urged the company to
sell itself, it said such a move could boost the share price to
$23 a share. It currently trades at $13.32.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese and
Peter Cooney)