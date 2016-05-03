BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern"
May 2 Grocery chain operator Fairway Group Holdings Corp, which has lost money in every quarter since it went public in 2013, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.
Fairway listed assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million, according to a court filing. (1.usa.gov/24kPoiP)
Fairway had said in February a failure to raise capital may prompt its auditor to issue a "going concern" warning, which would constitute an event of default under a senior credit facility where it had $266.8 million outstanding as of Dec. 27. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.