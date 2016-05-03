May 2 Grocery chain operator Fairway Group Holdings Corp, which has lost money in every quarter since it went public in 2013, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Fairway listed assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million, according to a court filing. (1.usa.gov/24kPoiP)

Fairway had said in February a failure to raise capital may prompt its auditor to issue a "going concern" warning, which would constitute an event of default under a senior credit facility where it had $266.8 million outstanding as of Dec. 27. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)