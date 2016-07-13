BRUSSELS, July 13 - EU antitrust regulators have
put their in-depth probe of U.S. rail component maker Wabtec
Corp's $1.8 billion bid for French peer Faiveley
Transport on hold because the companies have not
provided key information.
The European Commission opened a full investigation into the
case two months ago on concerns that the deal involving two
global makers of railway equipment such as brakes and doors
could result in travelers and train operators paying higher
prices.
"The Commission has stopped the clock in its in-depth
investigation into the Wabtec/Faiveley deal. This procedure in
merger investigations is activated if the parties do not provide
an important piece of information that the Commission has
requested from them," the EU watchdog said on Wednesday.
It will set a new deadline for its decision once the
companies supply the required data. The previous deadline was
Sept. 20.
The companies announced the cash-and-stock deal in July
2015.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)