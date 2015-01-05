SANTIAGO Jan 5 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Monday it plans to invest $4.36 billion between 2015 and 2018 to expand its footprint in the region.

The 125-year-old company has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay and said over half the planned spending was earmarked for opening 140 new stores and 11 malls across those countries. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)