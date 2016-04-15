(Adds details of agreement, comments from Falabella, Soriana
SANTIAGO, April 15 Chilean retailer Falabella
said on Friday it has agreed a joint venture with
Organizacion Soriana, Mexico's second-largest
supermarket chain, to develop its Sodimac home improvement
stores and CMR financial services in Mexico.
The memorandum of understanding for the joint venture will
require a total investment of $600 million in capital and real
estate over 5 years, 50 percent from each company, Falabella
said in a statement.
Together they expect to open 20 Sodimac stores in Mexico
during the initial phase of the agreement.
"I am confident that this partnership will bring together
two great companies and, together, we will offer an innovative
proposal in home improvement and financial services which will
be highly valued by the Mexican customer," said Ricardo Martin
Bringas, Soriana's chief executive and director.
For Falabella, which already operates in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, the entry into Mexico is "an
important milestone in our expansion in the region," said the
Chilean retailer's chairman, Carlo Solari.
Falabella and Soriana have given themselves 90 days to
prepare the definitive agreement for the joint venture.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft and Bill
Rigby)