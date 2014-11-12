SANTIAGO Nov 12 Latin American retailer
Falabella reported earnings up around 6 percent in the
third quarter, in line with forecasts, as a diversified
portfolio allowed it to overcome weakness in its core Chilean
department store operations.
Net profit in the three months to end-September was 81.5
billion pesos ($136 million), the company reported late on
Tuesday. That compared with 77.6 billion pesos a year ago, and
forecasts for 84.5 billion, according to a Reuters survey.
Revenues rose around 10.5 percent to nearly $3 billion.
Falabella has cushioned its core Chilean department store
operations against a worsening local economy by diversifying
into the home improvement business and fast-growing markets like
Colombia.
In September, it bought leading Peruvian home improvement
chain Maestro for $490 million.
However, the 125-year-old company still makes more than half
its profits in Chile, where retail sales growth has cooled
sharply in the last year as a slowdown that began in the mining
sector has spread to the wider economy.
Chilean department same-store sales slipped 4.5 percent in
the third quarter, held back by the slowdown as well as the
effect of the soccer World Cup in June and July.
Shares in Falabella, the largest company by market
capitalization on the Santiago bourse, hit a more than four-year
low last month, weighed down by macroeconomic worries. However,
its stock has recovered around 6 percent in the last two weeks
and rose 1.4 percent to 4,350 pesos in early trade on Wednesday,
outperforming the wider IPSA index.
Analysts at BICE Inversiones said the "current challenging
scenario" was mostly priced in.
With a forward 12 months price-earnings ratio of around 19
times, according to Reuters data, the stock is valued relatively
cheaply compared to many Latin America consumer peers.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)