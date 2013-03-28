LONDON, March 28 Shale gas firm Falcon Oil & Gas , a new recruit to London's junior stock market, aims to follow in the footsteps of its chairman's former company, a Mozambique explorer which delivered investors a huge return when it was sold in 2012.

John Craven, a geologist with 35 years experience, shot to prominence last year when as chief executive of Cove Energy he sold the company to Thailand's PTT for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.8 billion).

Just three years earlier when Craven joined Cove, the company was a cash shell worth around 4 million pounds, before it found huge gas fields, sparking a bidding war between PTT and Shell.

"John is my chairman and, as I said, he wrote the strategy. It's very much the John Craven model," Falcon's Chief executive Philip O'Quigley said in an interview.

"Falcon's model ... is actually to sell. We're not going to become an oil and gas producing company in unconventionals."

The company will look to prove its resource base before seeking an exit, O'Quigley explained, attempting to mirror Cove's success.

Unlike Cove, Falcon is focused on finding unconventional oil and gas. These are hydrocarbons which are harder to exploit, such as those trapped in shale rocks that need to be fracked - a process involving pumping chemicals and water into the wells - to release their riches.

Falcon, already listed in Canada, was admitted to London's Alternative Investment Market on Thursday after a placing which raised about 16.9 million pounds. It has a market capitalisation of around 120 million pounds.

The company has big exploration areas in Australia, Hungary and South Africa, and is partnered with industry heavyweights U.S. oil firm Hess, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom and U.S. oil major Chevron, respectively.

"When people look at the story and they look at the chairman and they look at what we've done here in terms of bringing in the Chevrons, the Hess and the Gazproms. The real selling point is the story itself," O'Quigley said.

Falcon, which under its partnership deals in Australia and Hungary does not have to fund the exploration itself, faces a big test in June when Hess will decide whether to proceed with a shale gas drilling programme in Australia's northern territories.

"The body language is positive so we're feeling very confident," O'Quigley said.

