By David French
DUBAI, March 4 Falcon Private Bank is open to
buying rivals as it expects a wave of consolidation in the
industry due to more onerous regulations, its global head of
private banking said on Wednesday.
Swiss-based but Abu Dhabi-owned Falcon would be open to
deals covering its core target markets of the Gulf, Eastern
Europe, Africa and South East Asia, according to Erich Pfister,
who took up the role in January.
It would be interested in banks managing between 200 million
francs and 2 billion francs ($208 million-$2.08 billion) in
assets, he added.
"It needs to serve our focus, meaning we wouldn't compromise
on our strategy and any target would need to fit our core
markets. If that's the case, we're interested," Pfister told
Reuters in an interview in Dubai, declining to comment on
whether the bank was working on anything currently.
The last major acquisition by Falcon, which manages around
16 billion francs of assets, was the October 2012 deal for a
London-based unit of boutique Clariden Leu from Credit Suisse,
including some 2 billion francs in assets.
Driving acquisitions now would be the need for consolidation
in the private banking industry, as higher compliance costs and
pressure on margins from increased transparency over prices
would be too much for some players, Pfister said.
Private banking transparency has again been in focus in
recent weeks, with HSBC admitting failings at its Swiss private
bank after allegations it helped clients conceal millions of
dollars of assets from tax authorities.
RUSSIA FLOWS
Eastern Europe is one focus for the bank, and Pfister noted
there had been a pick-up in fund flows into its Dubai office
from the region which would have previously gone to Western
Europe.
"They have risen last year double-digit numbers, nice double
digit numbers," Pfister said, declining to elaborate.
Pfister said Falcon set up a Dubai-based team to target
Eastern European clients just over a year ago to take advantage
of Russians already doing business with the Gulf, which is only
an hour ahead of Moscow and is perceived as a safe place, but
that it had benefited from additional fund flows due to the
crisis in Ukraine.
Its board of directors would decide next week whether to
approve plans to upgrade its representative office in Dubai to
include advisory capabilities, Pfister said, although it would
still not book funds in the emirate.
Falcon is owned by Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments, which
in turn is majority-owned by International Petroleum Investment
Company, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu Dhabi
government. Falcon was the private banking unit of American
International Group (AIG) before Aabar bought it in April 2009.
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Mark Potter)