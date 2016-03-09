By Tom Arnold
| DUBAI, March 9
an impact on its business following publicity about an
investigation into the activities of a Malaysian sovereign
wealth fund, the Swiss bank's chief executive said.
The Wall Street Journal reported last year that
investigators had traced nearly $700 million from an account at
Falcon Private Bank in Singapore to accounts in Malaysia they
believed belonged to Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Falcon, owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
International Petroleum Investment Company, has said it is in
contact with Singapore's central bank and will cooperate with
authorities.
The Malaysian fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad, is being
investigated by several authorities, including Malaysia,
Switzerland and the United States.
In response to reporters' questions, Falcon's Chief
Executive Eduardo Leemann said on Wednesday he had seen no
impact on the bank's business from the publicity surrounding the
investigation.
"We are in contact with regulators around the world
constantly," Leemann said. "Whenever regulatory issues crop up
we are 100 percent cooperative."
He was speaking at the inauguration of Falcon's office in
Dubai International Financial Centre for its wealth and asset
management arm to serve clients in the Middle East, Eastern
Europe and elsewhere.
The Middle East accounts for about $2.5 billion of its
global $18 billion assets under management.
Falcon's Dubai office has a licence to offer clients
services including discretionary mandates, structured products,
lending facilities and other advisory capabilities, Erich
Pfister, global head of private banking, said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)