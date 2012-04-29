April 29 The clock is ticking for hedge fund
manager Philip Falcone to reach a deal by Monday morning with
debt holders of LightSquared, the upstart wireless telecom
controlled by Falcone's Harbinger Capital, or face a possible
bankruptcy.
The holders of LightSquared's roughly $1.6 billion in debt,
who include billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and hedge
fund manager David Tepper, have given Falcone until 10 a.m.
Monday to strike a deal for restructuring Harbinger's 96 percent
equity control of LightSquared, a person familiar with the
situation said.
If a deal cannot be reached by Monday morning, the debt
holders are threatening to declare a default on a roughly $1.6
billion loan, which could force a bankruptcy.
Other debt holders include hedge funds Fortress Investment
Group, Knighthead Capital Management, Redwood Capital
Management and investment firm Capital Research and Management
Company.
Reuters last week reported that LightSquared's debt holders
were joining forces and lining up against Falcone - hiring
high-powered bankruptcy attorney Thomas Lauria, who heads White
& Case's global restructuring group. Lauria did not respond to
e-mails or phone calls seeking comment on the negotiations
between debt holders and Falcone.
The debt holders increasingly see Falcone as an obstacle to
negotiating with the Federal Communications Commission and
opponents of the company, some of whom contend LightSquared's
planned nationwide high-speed wireless network will interfere
with global positioning systems used by the U.S. Department of
Defense, the aviation industry and other businesses.
A number of representatives for some of the hedge funds that
own LightSquared's debt have said in interviews over the past
few weeks that Falcone needs to greatly reduce his hedge fund's
equity stake in the company and relinquish control over
decision-making authority.
In February, the FCC withdrew a conditional waiver that
would have allowed LightSquared to begin building out its mobile
network because of the GPS interference problems. Without the
waiver, LightSquared is severely limited in moving forward with
its plans.
Falcone, in an interview earlier this month with Reuters,
said he did not consider himself an obstacle to negotiating with
the FCC and critics. He also said he was considering putting
LightSquared into a voluntary bankruptcy. Falcone did not
respond this weekend to an e-mail seeking comment on the talks
with creditors.
Falcone has said a bankruptcy would not necessarily wipe out
his hedge fund's considerable equity stake in LightSquared
because its operating spectrum licenses still retain value.
LightSquared's fate has become an important concern for
investors in Falcone's $3.8 billion hedge fund, which has sunk
roughly 60 percent of its money into the telecom startup. The
success or failure of LightSquared will go a long way in
determining Falcone's legacy as a money manager.
Besides Falcone, investors in Harbinger Capital stand to be
the big losers in a bankruptcy or a negotiated restructuring of
LightSquared as the value of the hedge fund's equity investment
would be diminished.
Last year, Harbinger posted a 47 percent decline, largely
because of a write-down on the value of the fund's LightSquared
investment.