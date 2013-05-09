By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK May 9 Philip Falcone's fall from hedge
fund stardom deepened on Thursday when a public company he
controls disclosed that the billionaire investor had reached a
preliminary settlement with U.S. securities regulators stemming
from a probe into market manipulation.
Falcone and his hedge fund, Harbinger Capital Partners, have
agreed to pay $18 million to settle two lawsuits filed by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a filing
by Harbinger Group Inc, a publicly traded investment
company where Falcone is chairman and chief executive officer.
While the dollar amount is relatively small, the deal would
require him to return money to his hedge fund investors and
effectively prohibit him from starting a new hedge fund for the
next two years. It would, however, permit Falcone to remain CEO
of the Harbinger Group.
A federal judge and the SEC commissioners must still approve
the settlement.
The SEC accused Falcone of market manipulation, giving
preferential treatment to certain investors and borrowing cash
from his own fund to pay his personal taxes.
The government asserted that at the height of the financial
crisis, when many of the fund's assets were tied up in the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, Falcone let select investors get
out while denying that opportunity to others
The SEC also claimed Falcone illegally loaned himself $113
million from the fund to pay his taxes, leaving investors unable
to access their own money. Falcone repaid the loan to the fund.
Falcone did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. The SEC declined to comment.
As part of the settlement agreement Falcone will be barred
for two years from associating with broker-dealers and
investment advisers, with the exception of the nine investment
advisors managing Harbinger's hedge funds.