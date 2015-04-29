April 29 Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank said it
reappointed Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny, the chief executive of
its Abu Dhabi-based owner, to its board.
Al-Husseiny is CEO of fund Aabar Investments, which bought
Falcon from American International Group (AIG) in 2009.
Al-Husseiny was on Falcon's since then through 2013.
His return to Falcon's board is effective immediately and he
replaces James Sullivan, who resigned.
Aabar is majority-owned by International Petroleum
Investment Co, a quasi-sovereign entity controlled by the Abu
Dhabi government.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)