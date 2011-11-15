* Private-equity firm was founded by former BofA CEO McColl

* Dorsey Wright provides technical research to Wall Street

By Rick Rothacker

Nov 15 Falfurrias Capital Partners, a private-equity firm co-founded by former top Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) executives, said on Tuesday that it made an investment in a provider of technical investment analysis.

Falfurrias did not disclose how much it paid for its controlling stake in Dorsey Wright & Associates. The research firm also manages $2 billion in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Service, a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), provided financing for the transaction and made an equity investment, Falfurrias said.

The investment is the third in the financial services industry for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based Falfurrias. The firm, named for a favorite hunting ground in Texas, was co-founded in 2006 by former Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Hugh McColl Jr. and former Chief Financial Officer Marc Oken.

"If you've got courage and the experience, this is the time to invest (in the industry)," Oken said in an interview.

Tom Dorsey will remain the firm's president. He said the investment will give the company additional resources, access to McColl and Oken's industry contacts and allow his partner, Watson Wright, to retire.

The firm talked to numerous private-equity firms, Dorsey said, but was drawn to McColl and Oken's background as "towers in this business." (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Matthew Lewis)