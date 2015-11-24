LONDON Nov 24 Oil explorer Rockhopper
said on Tuesday it had made a takeover offer for rival Falkland
Oil and Gas (FOGL) which values the latter at 57.1
million pounds ($86.5 million).
The takeover, which will involve FOGL's chief executive and
chairman joining the Rockhopper board as non-executive
directors, will merge the companies' exploration campaigns in
the Falkland Islands, they said in a joint statement.
As part of the deal, Rockhopper will seek approval from
shareholders to issue nearly 160 million new Rockhopper shares
at a general meeting on or around Dec. 14, the companies said.
($1 = 0.6600 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)