U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
(Changes Edison technical code to )
LONDON, JUNE 26 - LONDON, June 26 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd : * Completion of farm out agreement * Execution of farm out agreement and exploration update * Counterparty was Edison which was unable to conclude the farm out agreement at that time * Edison will farm in and earn a 25% interest in fogl ' s northern area
licences * Edison will farm in and earn a 12.5% interest in fogl ' s southern area
licences * Edison ' s share of historical expenditures and drilling costs expected to be
of order of $50 million * In addition Edison will make a separate cash contribution to fogl of $40
million * Expects to receive the leiv eiriksson rig in July
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.