UPDATE 9-Oil rebounds, finds support after sliding below $47/bbl
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (Recasts; updates prices throughout, adds comment)
LONDON, Sept 10 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd : * Update on drilling operations at the loligo prospect following recent market
speculation * Drilling operations are approximately five days behind schedule * No abnormal pressures encountered during drilling and all operations have
been conducted without issue * The well drilled to a depth of 3,900 metres, expected to reach total depth
within the next 24 hours
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (Recasts; updates prices throughout, adds comment)
VIENNA, June 6 Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday it would ship 20 tonnes of heavy water abroad to avoid breaching a limit on its stock of that substance under a landmark deal with six world powers, officials said.