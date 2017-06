LONDON Oct 25 Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd : * The completion of the farm-out agreement with Noble Energy falklands limited * Scotia well routine test on the blow-out preventer (bop) revealed an

equipment malfunction. * Rig will be on a zero day rate whilst the repairs are being undertaken * Likely to be a commensurate delay in reaching the total depth of the scotia

well. * Fogl - expect repair work to take 2 weeks and as a result, will likely be a

delay in reaching total depth of scotia well