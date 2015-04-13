LONDON, April 13 Falkland Oil and Gas (FOGL)
said on Monday it had decided together with its joint
venture partners Noble Energy and Edison International
to shelve plans to drill a second oil well in the south
and east Falkland basin.
The partners will continue drilling in other areas around
the Falkland Islands, FOGL said in a statement, adding that
scaling back on the drilling work would not impact any other
existing agreements between the partners.
"We believe that disciplined capital management is crucial
in the current oil price environment and this decision leaves
FOGL in a stronger financial position," said FOGL Chief
Executive Tim Bushell.
Last week, Argentina ramped up political pressure on
British-listed companies drilling for oil in the Falklands by
threatening to take legal action.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)