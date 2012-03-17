* Tensions escalate as 30th anniversary of war nears
* Argentina threatens legal action to block exploration
By Daniela Desantis
ASUNCION, March 17 South American nations
on Saturday rejected British oil exploration in the disputed
Falkland Islands, as tensions between the United Kingdom and
Argentina escalate before the 30th anniversary of their war over
the archipelago.
Argentina said on Thursday it would take legal action
against any companies involved in oil exploration off the
islands, known as the Islas Malvinas in South America, as part
of a drive to pressure Britain into sovereignty talks.
Britain has vowed to defend the remote island cluster off
the toe of South America, saying it will negotiate sovereignty
or oil rights only in the unlikely event that the 3,000
islanders request it.
"The military presence of the United Kingdom and Northern
Ireland in the Islas Malvinas ... goes against the region's
policy to seek a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute,
and (the region) reiterates its rejection of that presence," the
foreign ministers of the UNASUR grouping of South American
nations said in a joint statement on Saturday in .
"It also rejects unilateral British activities in the
disputed zone, which include, among other things, the
exploration and exploitation of renewable and non-renewable
Argentine natural resources as well as military exercises."
The dispute between Britain and Argentina has ratcheted up
in recent months as the anniversary nears and after findings by
British exploration firms raised hopes of a potential tax
windfall and boon to the islands' economy.
Argentina says the exploration and drilling activities are
illegal since the area is contested. It says Britain is
violating Argentine law and U.N. resolutions that call for talks
and prohibit unilateral action as long as the dispute persists.