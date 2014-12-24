REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Dec 24 FAM Grupa Kapitalowa SA :
* Said on Dec. 23 that Jupiter SA and its unit Gremi sp. z o.o. sold their entire 6.02 pct stake in the company (1.1 pct and 4.2 pct respectively)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.