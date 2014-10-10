Oct 10 Dollar-store operator Family Dollar Inc said it received a request for additional information from the Federal Trade Commission related to Dollar General Corp's hostile takeover attempt.

Dollar General, which is vying with rival Dollar Tree to buy Family Dollar, also received a second request from the FTC under U.S. anti-trust regulations, Family Dollar said.

The requests will effectively extend the waiting period imposed under the anti-trust act to 30 days after the companies provide the information the FTC has asked for.

Family Dollar said it would comply with the FTC's request.

In August, Family Dollar rejected a $9 billion buyout offer from Dollar General, opting instead for a smaller cash-and-stock bid of $8.5 billion by Dollar Tree.

The company also spurned Dollar General's sweetened $9.1 billion offer last month, citing anti-trust concerns, prompting Dollar General to directly approach the shareholders of its smaller rival. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)