Oct 10 Dollar-store operator Family Dollar Inc
said it received a request for additional information
from the Federal Trade Commission related to Dollar General
Corp's hostile takeover attempt.
Dollar General, which is vying with rival Dollar Tree
to buy Family Dollar, also received a second request
from the FTC under U.S. anti-trust regulations, Family Dollar
said.
The requests will effectively extend the waiting period
imposed under the anti-trust act to 30 days after the companies
provide the information the FTC has asked for.
Family Dollar said it would comply with the FTC's request.
In August, Family Dollar rejected a $9 billion buyout offer
from Dollar General, opting instead for a smaller cash-and-stock
bid of $8.5 billion by Dollar Tree.
The company also spurned Dollar General's sweetened $9.1
billion offer last month, citing anti-trust concerns, prompting
Dollar General to directly approach the shareholders of its
smaller rival.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings)