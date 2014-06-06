(Adds tweet from Icahn, details, background)
June 6 Activist investor Carl Icahn has reported
a 9.39 percent stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc and
said he could push for major changes or a sale of the company.
Shares of Family Dollar, struggling under declining sales
and profit, rose as much as 10 percent in extended trading on
Friday.
Icahn, known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing
for management change, said in a regulatory filing that he may
seek board representation in Family Dollar. (r.reuters.com/nev89v)
Icahn said in the filing that he plans to talk to the
convenience store operator about strategies, which may include
the exploration of strategic alternatives.
"Disclosed a 9 percent position in Family Dollar today. Hope
to continue our streak of value enhancement," Icahn posted on
Twitter.
Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine had disclosed a
8.18 percent stake in the company last November, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Family Dollar, which has trailed rivals such as
Tennessee-based Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc
, said in April it would close 370 stores and slow its
expansion of new stores.
The retailer, which caters to lower-income shoppers, many of
whom live paycheck to paycheck, has slashed prices in an effort
to win customers.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore;
Editing by Maju Samuel and Leslie Adler)