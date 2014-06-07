(Adds Family Dollar comment, background, updates share price)
By Shailaja Sharma
June 6 Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn became
the largest shareholder in Family Dollar Stores Inc
after reporting a 9.39 percent stake in the company on Friday,
and said he may seek representation on its board.
Shares of Family Dollar, struggling under declining sales,
rose as much as 12 percent in extended trade on Friday.
At 10.69 million shares, Icahn becomes the largest
shareholder in Family Dollar. Chief Executive Officer Howard
Levine disclosed a 8.18 percent stake with 9.31 million shares
last November, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz-led Trian Partners is the
third-largest shareholder with a 7.35 percent stake and 8.37
million shares in Family Dollar, according to a March 31 filing.
In 2011, Family Dollar rejected Peltz's bid to buy the
company for at least $7 billion.
Icahn, known for taking big stakes in companies and pushing
for management change, said he plans to talk to the low-cost
store operator about strategies, which may include the
exploration of "strategic alternatives". (r.reuters.com/nev89v)
"Disclosed a 9 percent position in Family Dollar today. Hope
to continue our streak of value enhancement," Icahn posted on
Twitter.
Family Dollar said its board and management team were open
to dialogue with all shareholders.
"As previously announced, we are taking steps to strengthen
our value proposition, increase operational efficiencies and
improve financial performance," the company said in a statement
on Friday evening.
Icahn told FOX Business he would consider pushing Family
Dollar for a merger with rival Dollar General Corp.
Dollar General said it did not comment on market
speculation.
Family Dollar, which has trailed rivals such as
Tennessee-based Dollar General and Dollar Tree Inc,
said in April it would close 370 stores and slow its expansion
of new stores.
The North Carolina, Matthews-based retailer, which caters to
lower-income shoppers, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck,
has also slashed prices in an effort to win customers.
Family Dollar shares rose 10.1 percent to $66.60 in extended
trade. They closed at $60.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday and are down 6.8 percent year-to-date.
