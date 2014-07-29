UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
July 29 Activist investor Carl Icahn cut his stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc, a day after the company agreed to be bought by rival discount chain Dollar Tree Inc for $8.5 billion.
Icahn said he was "determined" to dispose part of his stake rather than wait for the deal to close or for higher offers to emerge.
Icahn reported a 6.03 percent stake on Tuesday, down from about 9.39 percent that made him the largest shareholder. (1.usa.gov/1lT2Qz6 )
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.