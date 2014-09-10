(Adds antitrust lawyer comment, background about the companies)
By Soyoung Kim, Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. retailer Dollar General
Corp is preparing to go hostile as soon as this week in
its bid to buy rival Family Dollar Stores, taking its
$9.1 billion offer directly to shareholders after being spurned
twice by its smaller rival, people familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
Dollar General could launch a tender offer for Family Dollar
as soon as Wednesday, these people said, asking not to be named
because the matter is not public.
Family Dollar, which already has a deal to sell to Dollar
Tree Inc for $8.5 billion, has rejected Dollar
General's unsolicited approaches citing antitrust risks.
Representatives for Dollar General and Family Dollar both
declined to comment.
Dollar General's expected hostile move could lead to a
protracted takeover battle involving the nation's three largest
U.S. dollar-store operators, at a time when these retailers are
facing increasing competition from retailers like Wal-Mart and
Target Corp.
In its most recent offer made last week, Dollar General had
added a $500 million break-up fee and increased the number of
stores it is willing to sell to get antitrust approval to 1,500
from 700.
Dollar General believes these new terms eliminated the
antitrust risk for Family Dollar, people familiar with the
matter said. But the rival rejected the sweetened bid, saying it
still did not give the company sufficient protection.
Family Dollar wants Dollar General to assume the entire risk
of a deal getting shot down by U.S. regulators through a
so-called "hell or high water" clause before agreeing to
negotiate. Such a clause will commit the company to doing
whatever it takes to complete the deal, such as carrying out any
divestiture that antitrust regulators ask for.
But Dollar General is not willing to offer such an
assurance, partly because doing so could leave the retailer at
the mercy of the antitrust regulators, who could demand huge
divestitures, according to people familiar with the matter.
Dollar General also believes it has already offered far more
divestitures than is necessary to secure regulatory approval,
the people said. While it is willing to sell off up to 1,500
stores if required by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, it
still believes that the FTC will ask for far fewer to be
divested, around 700, these people added.
Some shareholders have questioned if Dollar General can find
buyers for the stores that regulators would require them to
sell. But the people familiar with the matter said there is a
long list of potential buyers for such assets, including a
handful of small box retailers such as Fred's, Happy Dollar and
Five Below, as well as private equity firms. These buyers could
be interested in dividing up the assets, the people said.
A combined Dollar General-Family Dollar would have nearly
20,000 stores across 46 U.S. states and annual sales in excess
of $28 billion.
Family Dollar said it expects the FTC to challenge a deal
with Dollar General, as it could lead to higher prices in areas
where only the two retailers are present. The company said more
than 6,000 Family Dollar stores have a Dollar General store
within three miles. Many of those locations also do not have a
third competitor, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Dollar General has played down its rival's antitrust
concerns, saying that Wal-Mart was the primary driver for its
pricing decisions, not Family Dollar.
The FTC would want to make sure that whoever buys the
divested stores would be able to keep them open and profitable,
said Claudia Higgins, an antitrust expert with the law firm Kaye
Scholer, who is not involved in the deal.
Higgins said that she had seen instances where a failure to
find an appropriate buyer for divested assets did lead to the
collapse of a deal but that this was not common and tended to
happen in specialized industries.
"Seems to me that somebody who runs drug stores would know
how to run a store that sells sundries. Or the owner of a small
grocery store. Or a private equity company that owns retailers,"
she said.
Last week, Dollar Tree said it amended its merger agreement
with Family Dollar to include a commitment to divest as many
stores as necessary to clear antitrust hurdles. It had
previously agreed to divest 500 stores.
