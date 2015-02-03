Feb 3 Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc said it may have to divest more than the 300 stores it had expected, to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc, as U.S. antitrust regulators were reviewing more than 500 of its stores.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission may identify more stores for review in the future and the number of stores Dollar Tree may have to shed could increase, the company said on Tuesday.

The company had said last month it expected to divest fewer than 300 stores to satisfy the regulators. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)